Louisville's Aly Khalifa, Kobe Rodgers Cleared to Practice
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - We might not get to see Aly Khalifa or Kobe Rodgers suit up this season for the Louisville men's basketball program, but both players reached big milestones in their respective rehab processes this week.
Head coach Pat Kelsey announced Friday that both the BYU transfer center and the Charleston transfer guard were recently cleared to practice.
"In the last four or five days, Kobe Rodgers has been cleared to practice. ... Aly Khalifa was (cleared) just today," he said. "They're both going to take a while, it's not like they're back full go. But they've been cleared for contact.
"Just to see them out there in some live drills is really cool. and that depth helps us. It helps us with repetitions in practice. It'll obviously help us with scout team."
While they are now able to practice, Kelsey added that there is "a million percent" chance that they will not play this season. Both Khalifa and Rodgers are redshirting the 2024-25 season due to respective knee injuries.
"Being cleared to play, and being able to play at a high level (are different)," he said. "They can give you a possession or two at a time. It's going to take them time to get stronger, 100 percent."
Playing his first season at the power conference level after spending his first two years at Charlotte, Khalifa saw his production dip some, but still proved to be one of the best passing big men in the nation. In 29 games and 26 starts, the 6-foot-11, 255-pound center averaged 4.0 assists to just 1.1 turnovers per game, with his 3.59 assist-to-turnover ratio ranking seventh in D1. He also put up 5.7 points and 3.7 rebounds per game, and shot 38.6 percent from the field plus 31.5 percent on threes.
"Aly is one of the best passing big men in all of basketball," Kelsey said in a statement at the time of his summer signing. "His assist to turnover ratio is astonishingly positive. He plays the game with a level of intelligence and creativity that is rare to see. He's a high IQ player that has been well coached throughout his basketball career. Aly's unselfishness and passion for helping others extends off the court as well. He has a fantastic heart and a great way about him."
His best season came as a sophomore at Charlotte in 2022-23, when he averaged 11.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 34 starts. As a true freshman with the 49ers, Khalifa was named the Conference USA Rookie of the Year after putting up 7.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 32 appearances and 30 starts.
While Khalifa is an Egyptian native born in Alexandria, he played his prep ball at the NBA Global Academy in Canberra, Australia, where there was a connection forged to the new UofL staff. During Khalifa's time down under, Louisville assistant coach Michael Cassidy worked at the Basketball Australia Centre of Excellence, which worked alongside the NBA Global Academy.
Rodger followed Kelsey from Charleston, and was their go-to backcourt bench option last season. Playing 31 games with 18 starts, the 6-foot-3, 180-pound point guard averaged 9.7 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.2 assists and and a team-best 1.2 steals per game. He also shot an even 50.0 percent from the field, and was 18-of-40 (45.0 percent) on three-point attempts.
Rodgers was named to the All-CAA Tournament Team after averaging 10.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists in three games, helping Charleston win the CAA Championship. He also had 14 points, five rebounds and four assists against Alabama before having to be helped off the court with 4:07 left.
The Cincinnati, Ohio native spent the first two seasons of his collegiate career in the Division II ranks with Nova Southeastern, helping the Sharks win the D2 title in 2023 as a sophomore. That season, he averaged 13.2 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.4 steals across 30 games.
Louisville (13-5, 6-1 ACC) is back in action this weekend when they return home for their first rematch of the season, and try for the season sweep over Virginia. Tip-off against the Cavaliers is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 18 at 12:00 p.m. EST.
(Photo of Aly Khalifa: Matt Stone - Courier Journal/USAToday Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)
