Highlights and Notes: Tennessee 83, Louisville 62
In this story:
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program suffered a setback on Tuesday night, falling 83-62 in a top-20 ranked showdown at Tennessee.
The Atlantic Coast Conference put together a highlight tape of the matchup, which you can see here:
Team Notes:
- KEY FIRST HALF RUN: The Volunteers used a 14-4 run between 16:33 and 12:39 to take a 10-point lead, holding Louisville at arm’s length the remainder of the half.
- Louisville moved to 4-7 under head coach Pat Kelsey when trailing at halftime, a 1-2 mark this season.
- KEY SECOND HALF RUN: Louisville would get as close as seven in the second half but never closer as the Volunteers used a 13-4 run to create a 69-48 lead for themselves with 7:11 to play.
- Louisville is now 0-9 under head coach Pat Kelsey when trailing with five minutes to play, with a 0-2 mark in 2025-26.
- Louisville shot 22 of 58 (37.9%) from the field, 7 of 34 (20.6%) from deep and 11 of 18 (61.1%) from the free-throw line.
- The Cardinals were outrebounded 35-30 by Tennessee.
- There were 16 Louisville turnovers that led to 21 points by the Volunteers.
- Louisville’s bench only scored three points compared to Tennessee’s bench that scored 34.
Player Notes:
- Adrian Wooley scored a season-high 19 points, going 6 of 13 from the floor. He contributed four rebounds and one assist in 34 minutes.
- Ryan Conwell pulled down five boards while scoring a team-high 22 points. It’s the sixth time this season he has led Louisville in scoring.
