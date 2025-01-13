Louisville Men's Basketball Receives Votes in Week 11 AP Top 25
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - For the first time in over three years, the Louisville men's basketball program is at least getting mentioned in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll.
The Cardinals (12-5, 5-1 ACC) garnered 17 points in week 11 of the AP Top 25 to jump into the "others receiving votes" section, earning a de facto ranking of No. 30. It's Louisville's first time receiving votes in the AP Poll since getting two points in the 2021-22 Week Four poll.
Louisville, led by first-year head coach Pat Kelsey, is currently on a six-game winning streak and sit at 12-5 overall plus 5-1 in the ACC. It's the longest winning streak for the Cardinals in five years.
Next up, Louisville stays on the road and heads even farther up north, traveling to upstate New York for a matchup at Syracuse. Tip-off against the Orange is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 14 at 7:00 p.m. EST.
Full Associated Press Top 25 Poll (2024-25 Week 11)
*Points in parenthesis - first place votes
- Auburn (1,548 - 60)
- Iowa State (1,469)
- Duke (1,403 - 1)
- Alabama (1,338)
- Florida (1,326 - 1)
- Tennessee (1,251)
- Marquette (1,184)
- Kentucky (1,039)
- Kansas (983)
- Houston (935)
- Texas A&M (883)
- Michigan State (797)
- Oregon (781)
- UConn (665)
- Mississippi State (624)
- Gonzaga (569)
- Purdue (553)
- Memphis (511)
- Illinois (496)
- Michigan (418)
- Ole Miss (351)
- Utah State (240)
- Georgia (14-2)
- Wisconsin (13-3)
- Baylor (11-4)
Others receiving votes:
St. John's 83, Oklahoma 63, West Virginia 61, Arizona 26, Louisville 17, Texas Tech 12, Maryland 11, Clemson 8, Missouri 8, Cincinnati 4, San Diego St. 4, Saint Mary's 3, UC Irvine 2, New Mexico 2.
(Photo via Jamie Rhodes - Imagn Images)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky