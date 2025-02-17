Louisville Men's Basketball Jumps Into Week 16 AP Top 25
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Following a couple weeks where they fell out of the Associated Press Top 25 Poll, the Louisville men's basketball program is back to being ranked.
The Cardinals (20-6, 13-2 ACC) garnered 137 points in week 16 of the AP Top 25, rising from the "others receiving votes" section last week to No. 25 this week.
Louisville has now won four games in a row since falling at Georgia Tech back on Feb. 1, and have won 14 of their last 15 since starting the season at 6-5. Under first year head coach Pat Kelsey, they've won 20 games in a season for the first time in five years.
Next up, Louisville returns home for a rematch with Florida State. Tip-off against the Seminoles is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 22 at 12:00 p.m. EST.
Full Associated Press Top 25 Poll (2024-25 Week 16)
*Points in parenthesis - first place votes
- Auburn (1,499 - 59)
- Florida (1,387 - 1)
- Duke (1,382)
- Alabama (1,335)
- Houston (1,290)
- Tennessee (1,147)
- Texas A&M (1,140)
- Iowa State (1,034)
- Texas Tech (969)
- St. John's (933)
- Wisconsin (879)
- Michigan (734)
- Purdue (732)
- Michigan State (724)
- Missouri (573)
- Marquette (527)
- Kentucky (518)
- Clemson (499)
- Arizona (362)
- Maryland (361)
- Mississippi State (325)
- Memphis (308)
- Kansas (193)
- Ole Miss (177)
- Louisville (137)
Others receiving votes:
New Mexico 117, Saint Mary's 63, UCLA 56, Creighton 27, Illinois 22, UConn 20, George Mason 15, Gonzaga 14, High Point 1.
(Photo of Chucky Hepburn: Matt Cashore - Imagn Images)
