Louisville Men's Basketball Climbs Up Week 19 AP Top 25
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program is continuing to make steady climbs up the Associated Press Top 25 Poll with the postseason starting this week.
The Cardinals (25-6, 18-2 ACC) garnered 723 points in week 19 of the AP Top 25, rising from No. 14 last week to No. 13 this week.
Louisville won their final two matchups of the regular season, winning 85-68 vs Cal before taking down Stanford 68-48 on Senior Day. They're riding a nine-game winning streak, and have won 19 of their last 20 games since starting year one under Pat Kelsey at 6-5.
Next up, they'll taking this momentum to Charlotte for the ACC Tournament. Clinching the No. 2 seed in the tournament, they'll take either Stanford, Virginia Tech or Cal for their first game of the postseason.
Full Associated Press Top 25 Poll (2024-25 Week 19)
*Points in parenthesis - first place votes
- Duke (1,516 - 52)
- Houston (1,427 - 5)
- Auburn (1,407 - 4)
- Florida (1,350)
- Alabama (1,211)
- St. John's (1,201)
- Michigan State (1,191)
- Tennessee (1,163)
- Texas Tech (1,012)
- Clemson (949)
- Maryland (836)
- Iowa State (792)
- Louisville (723)
- Texas A&M (647)
- Kentucky (629)
- Memphis (602)
- BYU (586)
- Wisconsin (575)
- St. Mary's (477)
- Purdue (339)
- Missouri (203)
- Michigan (171)
- Oregon (140)
- Illinois (137)
- Marquette (127)
Others receiving votes:
Drake 103, Arizona 82, UCLA 52, UC San Diego 39, UConn 38, Gonzaga 28, New Mexico 20, Creighton 18, Mississippi 17, VCU 6, High Point 4, Kansas 3, Akron 2, McNeese St. 1, Xavier 1.
