Louisville Men's Basketball Finishes Inside Final AP Top 25 of 2024-25 Season

The Cardinals posted a successful first season under head coach Pat Kelsey.

Matthew McGavic

Mar 20, 2025; Lexington, KY, USA; Louisville Cardinals head coach Pat Kelsey looks on during the first half of the game against the Creighton Bluejays in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Rupp Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images
Mar 20, 2025; Lexington, KY, USA; Louisville Cardinals head coach Pat Kelsey looks on during the first half of the game against the Creighton Bluejays in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Rupp Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - While the Louisville men's basketball program had a quick and early exit from the NCAA Tournament, they still end year one under head coach Pat Kelsey ranked inside the Associated Press Top 25 Poll.

The Cardinals garnered 309 points in the final AP Top 25 Poll of the season, falling from No. 10 in the last AP Poll before the Big Dance to end the year at No. 21. It's their first time finishing the season ranked inside the final AP Poll since the 2019-20 season.

Louisville posted an incredibly successful year one under head coach Pat Kelsey. The Cardinals went 27-8 overall, winning more games than over the previous three seasons combined, resulting in Kelsey winning ACC Coach of the Year.

This culminated in UofL making their return to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2019. However, it resulted in an 89-75 first round exit to Creighton.

Full Associated Press Top 25 Poll (2024-25 Week 21)

*Points in parenthesis - first place votes

  1. Florida (1,525 - 61)
  2. Houston (1,464)
  3. Duke (1,402)
  4. Auburn (1,343)
  5. Tennessee (1,220)
  6. Alabama (1,198)
  7. Michigan State (1,188)
  8. Texas Tech (1,140)
  9. Maryland (923)
  10. Michigan (873)
  11. St. John's (862)
  12. Kentucky (744)
  13. BYU (712)
  14. Purdue (704)
  15. Arizona (639)
  16. Wisconsin (542)
  17. Iowa State (512)
  18. Ole Miss (424)
  19. Texas A&M (358)
  20. Arkansas (321)
  21. Louisville (309)
  22. Clemson (265)
  23. Gonzaga (250)
  24. Saint Mary's (186)
  25. Memphis (137)

Others receiving votes:

Drake 122, Oregon 105, Illinois 80, UConn 76, Creighton 60, Colorado St. 49, UCLA 36, McNeese St. 17, Missouri 16, New Mexico 10, UC San Diego 6, Kansas 5, Marquette 2.

(Photo of Pat Kelsey: Jordan Prather - Imagn Images)

