Louisville Men's Basketball Takes Step Back in Week 16 of AP Top 25

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program was very hit-or-miss this past week, so it shouldn't come as a surprised that their place in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll has slipped a bit because of it.

The Cardinals (20-7, 9-5 ACC) garnered 186 points in week 16 of the AP Top 25, falling from No. 21 in the previous poll to No. 24 this week. Louisville has been ranked in every poll so far this season, peaking as high as No. 6 overall.

Louisville wasn't super efficient this past week, going 1-1 with a 95-85 loss at SMU plus an 87-70 victory at home vs. Georgia Tech. The latter clinched a 20-win season for UofL, marking their first time having back-to-back 20-win seasons since the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons.

Next up, Louisville has a short turnaround and will head back on the road, traveling to Chapel Hill for a ranked showdown with North Carolina. Tip-off against the Tar Heels is scheduled for Monday, Feb. 23 at 7:00 p.m. EST.

Full Associated Press Top 25 Poll (2025-26 Week 16)

*Points in parenthesis - first place votes

1. Duke (1,520 - 56)

2. Arizona (1,439 - 5)

3. Michigan (1,433)

4. Iowa State (1,272)

5. Houston (1,251)

6. UConn (1,211)

7. Florida (1,112)

8. Purdue (1,062)

9. Gonzaga (1,039)

10. Illinois (895)

11. Virginia (884)

12. Nebraska (858)

13. Michigan State (856)

14. Kansas (774)

15. St. John's (763)

16. Texas Tech (592)

17. Alabama (402)

18. North Carolina (388)

19. BYU (361)

20. Arkansas (356)

21. Miami of Ohio (335)

22. Tennessee (288)

23. Saint Louis (242)

24. Louisville (186)

25. Vanderbilt (171)

Others receiving votes:

Wisconsin 47, Saint Mary's 30, Villanova 15, Miami 10, Utah St. 8, NC State 7, SMU 4, Texas A&M 3, Iowa 3, UCF 3, High Point 2, Stephen F Austin 2, Navy 1.

