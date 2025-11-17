Louisville Men's Basketball Rises in Week Three of AP Top 25
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - With the Louisville men's basketball program continuing on their undefeated run to start the 2025-26 season, their place in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll is starting to reflect that.
The Cardinals (4-0, 0-0 ACC) garnered 1,161 points in week three of the AP Top 25, rising from No. 12 last week to No. 6 this week. It's their highest ranking since they were No. 5 in Week 15 of the 2019-20 season.
Louisville went a perfect 2-0 this past week, including winning 96-88 in the annual Battle of the Bluegrass against Kentucky. Their most recent outing was a 106-81 victory over Ohio to cap off a four-game home stand to begin the year.
Next up, Louisville will play their first game away from the KFC Yum! Center this season, taking on rival Cincinnati in a neutral court showdown. Tip-off against the Bearcats is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 21 at 6:30 p.m. EST.
Full Associated Press Top 25 Poll (2025-26 Week 3)
*Points in parenthesis - first place votes
1. Purdue (1,502 - 44)
2. Houston (1,457 - 12)
3. UConn (1,389 - 2)
4. Arizona (1,314 - 2)
5. Duke (1,277 - 1)
6. Louisville (1,161)
7. Michigan (1,103)
8. Illinois (1,017)
9. BYU (972)
10. Florida (949)
11. Alabama (928)
12. Kentucky (798)
13. Gonzaga (772)
14. St. John's (732)
15. Texas Tech (678)
16. Iowa State (664)
17. Michigan State (585)
18. North Carolina (516)
19. UCLA (423)
20. Tennessee (416)
21. Arkansas (247)
22. Auburn (188)
23. Wisconsin (180)
24. Kansas (132)
25. NC State (97)
Others receiving votes:
San Diego St. 71, Indiana 65, Vanderbilt 57, Oregon 28, Ohio St. 21, Southern Cal 16, Georgetown 16, Creighton 12, Baylor 11, Saint Mary's 8, Missouri 7, Mississippi 5, Iowa 3, Utah St. 2, Georgia 2, Virginia 1, Virginia Tech 1, Stanford 1, Kansas St 1.
More Cardinals Stories
(Photo of Mikel Brown Jr., Ryan Conwell: Jamie Rhodes - Imagn Images)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky