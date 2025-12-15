Louisville Men's Basketball Stays Put in Week Seven of AP Top 25

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program won their lone matchup this past week, but it wasn't enough to improve their place in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll.

The Cardinals (9-1, 0-0 ACC) garnered 921 points in week seven of the AP Top 25, remaining at No. 11 in this week's poll.

In their last time out against Memphis, Louisville shot the absolute lights out, eventually winning 99-73 in a game that didn't even look that close. The Cardinals went 18-of-35 on three point attempts, shot 55.6 percent overall from the field, and assisted on 24 of their 30 made field goals.

Next up, Louisville will head back on the road, traveling to Knoxville for a ranked showdown with Tennessee. Tip-off against the Volunteers is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 16 at 7:00 p.m. EST.

Full Associated Press Top 25 Poll (2025-26 Week 7)

*Points in parenthesis - first place votes

1. Arizona (1,500 - 42)

2. Michigan (1,470 - 15)

3. Duke (1,406 - 3)

4. Iowa State (1,336 - 1)

5. UConn (1,286)

6. Purdue (1,195)

7. Gonzaga (1,109)

8. Houston (1,079)

9. Michigan State (1,037)

10. BYU (1,017)

11. Louisville (921)

12. North Carolina (794)

13. Vanderbilt (766)

14. Arkansas (726)

15. Nebraska (655)

16. Alabama (644)

17. Kansas (502)

18. Illinois (483)

19. Texas Tech (314)

20. Tennessee (286)

21. Auburn (283)

22. St. John’s (250)

T-23. Florida (200)

T-23. Virginia (200)

25. Georgia (82)

Others receiving votes:

Southern Cal 68, Iowa 47, Seton Hall 46, LSU 19, Kentucky 19, UCLA 16, Clemson 14, California 13, Saint Mary's 12, Arizona St 5, Villanova 5, Notre Dame 4, Indiana 4, Miami (Ohio) 4, Miami 4, Utah St. 2, Saint Louis 1, Wisconsin 1.

More Cardinals Stories

(Photo of Mikel Brown Jr.: Jeff Faughender - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:



Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI

Instagram - @louisvilleonsi



You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky