Louisville Men's Basketball Falls in Week Six of AP Top 25

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program suffered their first loss of the 2025-26 season this past week, so as expected, their standing in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll has taken a slight hit.

The Cardinals (8-1, 0-0 ACC) garnered 877 points in week six of the AP Top 25, falling from No. 6 in last week's poll to No. 11 this week.

Louisville played a pair of ranked matchups this past week, going 1-1 in the process. The Cardinals dropped an 89-80 decision in Arkansas as part of the ACC/SEC Challenge, but then bounced back for a convincing 87-78 victory in a neutral court showdown against Indiana.

Next up, Louisville will return home for another matchup against a longtime rival, this time taking on Memphis. Tip-off against the Tigers is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 13 at 3:30 p.m. EST.

Full Associated Press Top 25 Poll (2025-26 Week 6)

*Points in parenthesis - first place votes

1. Arizona (1,461 - 33)

2. Michigan (1,440 - 19)

3. Duke (1,400 - 7)

4. Iowa State (1,304 - 1)

5. UConn (1,263)

6. Purdue (1,173)

7. Houston (1,064)

8. Gonzaga (1,054)

9. Michigan State (1,017)

10. BYU (1,007)

11. Louisville (877)

12. Alabama (854)

13. Illinois (771)

14. North Carolina (724)

15. Vanderbilt (686)

16. Texas Tech (508)

17. Arkansas (488)

18. Florida (422)

19. Kansas (380)

20. Tennessee (286)

21. Auburn (264)

22. St. John's (254)

23. Nebraska (180)

24. Virginia (130)

25. UCLA (79)

Others receiving votes:

Iowa 60, Oklahoma St. 54, Southern Cal 50, Georgia 49, Saint Mary's 38, Seton Hall 31, Kentucky 29, Wisconsin 24, Indiana 18, Clemson 14, LSU 14, Villanova 9, California 6, Notre Dame 4, Miami 4, SMU 3, TCU 2, Arizona St 2, Miami (Ohio) 2, St. Bonaventure 1.

(Photo of Ryan Conwell: Christine Tannous - IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

