Highlights & Evaluation: Louisville SF Commit Boyuan Zhang

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Another member of the Class of 2026 is opting to join the Louisville men's basketball program late in the cycle, with Boyuan Zhang committing to the Cardinals.

Here is Louisville Cardinals On SI's full evaluation:

Prospect: Boyuan Zhang

Position: Small Forward

Measurables: 6-foot-8, 165 pounds

School: Garden Grove (Calif.) Veritas Academy

Top Offers: Cal, Illinois, Minnesota, Oregon, USC

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.9792 (59th)

Highlights:

Frame: Zhang has a good base frame on him for a wing. While listed at 6-foot-8, he might actually be closer to 6-foot-9. Muscle mass is in a good spot, but he could add a little more overall weight given his height. Wingspan is about average.

Athleticism: For someone that looks a smidge on the wiry side, Zhang actually has more play strength than expected. While he's not blazing fast in the open court, he's got very quick feet, which bodes well with his agility in all directions. Zhang doesn't constantly play above the rim, but his vertical is in a good spot.

Instincts: Zhang is unquestionably a three-level scorer, and he is comfortable scoring from anywhere in the half court. Some of his best work as a scorer comes as a pull-up shooter, especially from long range. Both on the wing and in the corners, Zhang has shown to be a consistent deep threat. He's got above average ball handling for someone of his size, an underrated step back move and good stop-and-go move that allow him to be such a force on pull-up-jumpers. As a driver, Zhang has a decently quick first step, plus a double clutch move and a euro step that can help create consistent separation. He's also shown a willingness to get big and throw his weight around on post moves directly around the rim, and can move around his pivot well fairly fast in order to find a shot. Zhang might not have elite open floor speed, but he has shown to be an asset in transition offense. Especially because he has flashed decent vision and playmaking abilities for a wing.

Polish: The left-hander has a smooth, quick and high release on his jump shot, and does not need much room at all to get his shot off. Not to mention that with his quick feet and ball handling ability, he can consistently create his own shot. That being said, he did showcase at times some iffy shot selection this past season - although it's not a massive red flag. While Zhang plays with more physicality than expected and is a crafty finisher, he also could do a little better when it comes to taking contact on the drive. He gives great effort on the defensive end of the floor, doesn't appear to be super switchable. With rebounding, Zhang boxes out well, and takes advantage of his size/strength to win battles for the ball.

Bottom Line: Overall, this is a very good pickup for Louisville. Zhang does a little bit of everything on the offensive end of the floor, and has shown to be a plus-asset as a shooter. He has the chance to carve out a solid role as a freshman, and after a couple years at the level, could turn into an extremely productive college player.

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(Photo of Boyuan Zhang via University of Louisville Athletics)