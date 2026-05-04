Highlights & Evaluation: Louisville C Commit Obinna Ekezie Jr.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program is finally on the board in the Class of 2026, with center Obinna Ekezie Jr. reclassifying from the 2027 cycle and committing to the Cardinals.

Here is Louisville Cardinals On SI's full evaluation:

Prospect: Obinna Ekezie Jr.

Position: Center

Measurables: 7-foot-0, 220 pounds

School: Orlando (Fla.) Southeastern Prep

Top Offers: Alabama, Arkansas, BYU, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, North Carolina, UCLA

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.9986 (4th)

Highlights:

Frame: As you can well imagine, Ekezie's frame is at an extremely advanced stage. He's got the height you want out of a true center, and couples that with a 7-foot-3 wingspan plus broad shoulders and a good lower base. Additionally, the majority of his weight is pure muscle mass - especially in his upper body.

Athleticism: Ekezie is teeming with athletic intangibles. He's both incredibly strong and has a lot untapped potential with his strength, not to mention that he has good footwork and moves incredibly well for his size. Not that he needs it considering his height/wingspan, but Ekezie has a very good vertical as well.

Instincts: Regardless of his setting (high school, EYBL, etc.), Ekezie has regularly shown fantastic defensive instincts and overall feel on that end of the court. Whether it's man-to-man or zone, he almost always stays in front of his man due to his wide base and good footwork. He also does a great job not biting on head fakes, can withstand a variety of post moves, and has timing that is both patient and opportunistic. He always remains a factor when it comes to contesting a shot. His timing also translates very well when it comes to rebounding, and assisted by a good box-out effort, he's routinely a put back threat. He also thrives in the dunkers spot regardless of how good or bad the inlet pass is, especially considering he almost always plays above the rim. Ekezie's innate feel for the court and his good footwork also make him a plus asset in the pick-and-roll game, whether he's exclusively a high screener or is rolling to the rim.

Polish: On top of the frame/athleticism standpoint, Ekezie has shown that he can operate with patience and let the game come to him, and not try to rush things. When it comes to his pure offensive game, Ekezie has a lot to like, even though some aspects are still a slight work in progress. He absolutely has no issue banging bodies down low, but is still learning how to properly use his strength to his advantage down low. He's got a good back-down move and can get somewhat low doing it, and can swing around his pivot foot on drop steps and counters fairly well - although both can be improved a touch. He demonstrates great usage of his hands both when catching the ball and playing in traffic, and has flashed a good hook shot when his move to the rim isn't open.

Bottom Line: Overall, this is a fantastic pickup for Louisville. Ekezie has an incredibly rare combination of size, athleticism and on-court instincts, giving him a sky-high upside. He is reclassifying and there are a couple things to work on, but playing behind Flory Bidunga means he can learn from one of the best in college and also not face pressure to perform immediately.

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(Photo of Obinna Ekezie Jr. via University of Louisville Athletics)