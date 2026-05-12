'26 SF Boyuan Zhang Commits to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After going through most of the Class of 2026 without sporting a single commitment, the Louisville men's basketball program now has three.

Garden Grove (Calif.) Veritas Prep small forward Boyuan Zhang announced Monday that he has committed to the Cardinals.

Zhang was offered by Louisville back in late February, and is coming off of a visit to campus this past weekend. He chose UofL primarily over Cal, Illinois, Minnesota and Oregon, while also holding offers from USC, UNLV and Washington.

He is the third prospect in the 2026 cycle to commit to UofL. Orlando (Fla.) Southeastern Prep center Obinna Ekezie Jr. pulled the trigger back on May 3 after reclassifying from the 2027 cycle, while Hickory (N.C.) Moravian Prep point guard Isaac Ellis - a long-time commit in Class of 2027 - also reclassified this past Saturday.

The 6-foot-8, 205-pound wing is a consensus four-star prospect by the three main recruiting services, and ranks as high as the No. 15 small forward and No. 46 prospect in the nation, per On3/Rivals' in-house ranking. Zhang is regarded as the 20th-ranked wing and 52nd-ranked recruit in the Class of 2026 by the 247Sports Composite.

A native of Shanxi, China, Zhang moved to the United States last year, and put together an excellent senior season for Veritas Academy. In 14 games, he averaged 20.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists while shooting 39.7 percent from the field. He earned Second-Team All-Nike EYBL Scholastic League honors for his efforts.

Zhang also has extensive international experience with the China Men's National Team, participating in the 2025 FIBA U19 World Cup, the 2024 FIBA U18 Asia Cup and FIBA U17 World Cup, and the 2023 FIBA U16 Asian Championship. Across 26 FIBA-sanctioned events in those three years, he is averaging 17.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists.

Adding to that aforementioned international experience, Zhang also took part in the 2025 Nike Hoop Summit last summer, which is an annual exhibition that "showcases the top American high school seniors facing off against a World team of top international players 19-and-younger." Playing for Team World, he logged six points, two rebounds, an assist and a block in seven minutes, as Team USA won 124-114 in overtime.

Zhang, Ekezie and Ellis are joining a Louisville roster that is nearly completely overhauled, but one that is teeming with talent and potential. Flory Bidunga, Gabe Dynes, Alvaro Folgueiras, Karter Knox and Jackson Shelstad have all transferred in as part of a portal class that ranks No. 1 by 247Sports, while London Johnson and Adrian Wooley are returning.

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(Photo of Boyuan Zhang via Instagram)