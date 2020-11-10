SI.com
Louisville Report
Breaking Down Louisville's 2020-21 Men's Basketball Schedule

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - At long last, Louisville's schedule is finally complete.

With the Atlantic Coast Conference releasing their full 2020-21 men's basketball conference schedule on Tuesday morning, the Cardinals now know every one of their opponents and when they will play them.

Taking into account the pushed back college basketball start date, Louisville will play 27 regular season games as opposed to the normal 31. Of those, the Cards will play seven non-conference games and a 20-game ACC slate.

Play is set to begin in just two weeks, with Louisville opening the season on Nov. 25 at the KFC Yum! Center against Southern Illinois as part of the Wade Houston Tipoff Classic.

The rest of Louisville's non-conference slate consists of home matchups with Seton Hall (Game Two of the WHTC), Prairie View A&M, Western Kentucky, UNC Greensboro & Kentucky; as well as a road trip up to Wisconsin.

The majority of Louisville's non-conference games might not jump off the page for many fans, particularly the first few home games inside the 'Louisville Bubble', but it is actually better than some might realize.

Kentucky, Seton Hall, Wisconsin and Prairie View A&M all won their respective regular season conference championships last season, with UNC Greensboro & Western Kentucky each placing third in their conference's standings. Only Southern Illinois & Prairie View A&M rank outside the top 100 in KenPom's preseason rankings.

Now onto the conference games. The Cards will play their first ACC contest on Dec. 16, when the NC State Wolfpack comes to the KFC Yum! Center. As part of this year's conference schedule, Louisville will face Pitt, Boston College, Virginia Tech, Duke, Syracuse & Virginia twice in a home-and-home capacity.

In addition to NC State, Louisville's home conference matchups include Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech, Florida State, Duke, Boston College, Pitt, Syracuse, Notre Dame & Virginia. The Cardinals will hit the road to visit Pitt, Boston College, Wake Forest, Miami, Syracuse, Virginia, Virginia Tech, North Carolina, Duke & Clemson.

At first glance of the conference slate, a couple things stand out. Once again, the Cardinals will have to deal with a cutthroat month of February. Louisville will face three ranked opponents on the road in No. 4 Virginia, No. 9 Duke & No. 16 North Carolina, as well as Syracuse twice (No. 29 in KenPom).

Arguably, Louisville's toughest seven-day stretch comes just before February. The Cards hit the road to face Miami on Jan. 16, then return home to host No. 21 Florida State on Jan. 18 and No. 9 Duke on Jan. 23.

And of course Louisville will face No. 4 Virginia on Senior Day again.

Overall, this shapes out to be a solid schedule and should rank among the top in the nation once the season gets underway. Louisville will get tested early and often, and will need everyone on the roster to take a step up with senior forward/center Malik Williams and grad transfer guard Charles Minlend set to miss significant time due to injury.

View Louisville men's basketball's full 2020-21 schedule here.

(Photo of David Johnson, Chris Mack: Jamie Rhodes/USA TODAY Sports)

