Louisville Assistant Brian Kloman Receives Promotion
Press Release from the University of Louisville:
LOUISVILLE, Ky.- University of Louisville men's basketball head coach Pat Kelsey announced Monday the promotion of Brian Kloman from assistant coach to Executive Director of Player Personnel and Strategic Initiatives.
Entering his second season with the Cardinals and his 12th year alongside Kelsey, Kloman's elevated role reflects his unparalleled impact on the program and his unique ability to navigate the evolving landscape of college basketball.
"Brian Kloman is one of the most unique and talented figures in college basketball," said Kelsey. "He's my right-hand man, someone who knows what I'm thinking before I'm thinking it. His promotion to Executive Director of Player Personnel and Strategic Initiatives is a testament to his elite skill set, which touches every facet of our program. While many programs are hiring general managers to handle the professional aspects of college basketball, that title would undersell the immense value Brian brings to Louisville. We are thrilled to recognize his contributions with this role."
Kloman will continue to take on a pivotal role in recruiting, roster construction and cap management, leveraging his extensive network and proven track record as one of the nation's most connected and effective recruiters, both domestically and internationally. His ability to identify and secure top talent has been instrumental in the construction of Louisville's rosters for the last two seasons. In 2024-2025, Kloman helped build an entirely new roster which produced a 27-8 record and an NCAA Tournament appearance,the program's first since 2019. The Cardinals were the most improved team in the country in his first season at Louisville, both by win total and by the final NET ranking of the season compared to 2023-24.
Beyond recruitment, Kloman's forward-thinking approach and ability to stay ahead of trends in college basketball will be a cornerstone of his new role. His expertise in strategic initiatives will focus on positioning Louisville at the forefront of the sport's rapidly changing dynamics and navigating the complexities of modern college athletics. Kloman's promotion underscores Louisville's commitment to innovation and excellence in men's basketball.
"Brian's gift for anticipating and capitalizing on trends in college basketball is unmatched," Kelsey added. "His vision, work ethic and ability to connect with players, coaches and stakeholders make him an invaluable asset. He's been a driving force behind our success at Winthrop, College of Charleston, and now Louisville. This promotion reflects his critical role in restoring Louisville basketball to national prominence."
Kloman, a native of Asheville, N.C., and a 2002 graduate of the University of Tennessee. In addition to his time with Kelsey at Louisville (1 season), College of Charleston (3 seasons), and Winthrop (7 seasons), Kloman has served as an assistant coach at Tennessee Tech, North Carolina Central, Pikeville College, Daniel Webster, and Pfeiffer University. He also founded RecruitingRumors.com in 2008, which became a go-to source for recruiting information among college coaches.
"I'm deeply honored to take on this role and continue serving the University of Louisville," said Kloman. "Working alongside Coach Kelsey for over a decade has been a privilege, and I'm excited to help lead this program into the future. Our focus remains on building a championship culture, recruiting elite talent and staying ahead of the curve in college basketball. I'm ready to make our fans and this city proud."
More Cardinals Stories
(Photo of Brian Kloman: Michael Clevenger - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky