Iowa Transfer Brock Harding Names Louisville to Top Schools
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program's might be less than 24 hours from their 2024-25 season coming to a close, but head coach Pat Kelsey and Co. are already working the portal.
Iowa transfer guard Brock Harding has named the Cardinals to his list of top six transfer destinations, according to On3's Joe Tipton. Oklahoma State, South Carolina, TCU, Texas Tech and Washington also made the cut.
The 6-foot, 162-pound guard was the Hawkeyes' primarily ball handler throughout the season, and one of the top floor generals in the Big 10. Playing in all 33 games while starting 24, he averaged 8.8 points and 5.3 assists per game, the latter of which was fourth in the league. He also shot 45.4 percent from the field, and 39.8 percent on three-point attempts.
The Moline, Ill. native joined Iowa as part of their 2024 recruiting class, and got regular run as a true freshman during the 2023-24 season. That year, he played in all 34 games, while averaging 3.4 points and 2.6 assists.
Despite falling to Creighton in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, it was still a successful year one under Kelsey. Louisville went 27-8 to win as many games as the last three seasons combined, were the runner-up in the ACC after back-to-back last place finishes, and made their first appearance in the Big Dance since 2019.
(Photo of Brock Harding: Jeffrey Becker - Imagn Images)
