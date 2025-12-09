Report: Four-Star '27 PG to Visit Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - When the Louisville men's basketball program officially renews their rivalry with Memphis this weekend, one of the top high juniors will be in attendance for it.

Houston (Tex.) Second Baptist point guard Reese Alston, a consensus four-star prospect in the Class of 2027, will take an official visit for the Cardinals' matchup against the Tigers, according to 247Sports' Brandon Jenkins.

This will be the first official visit for Reese, although he is also expected to visit Purdue later this season, and has taken unofficial visits to Kentucky, LSU, SMU and Wichita State. He also holds offers from Houston, Illinois, Maryland, Texas and others.

The 6-foot-2, 165-pound guard is one of the top prospects in the entire cycle, ranking as high as the No. 8 recruit in the 2027 class, per On3/Rivals' in-house rankings. The 247Sports Composite tabs him as the No. 5 point guard and No. 24 prospect overall in the cycle.

Alston, who is the son of former NBA guard Rafer "Skip 2 My Lou" Alston, is coming off of a very good sophomore season for Second Baptist. He averaged 21.2 points, 5.2 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 2.4 steals per game, helping lead the Eagles to a 33-4 record and TAPPS 5A State Championship. Eight games into his junior year, he's averaging 23.0 points, 5.3 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 3.1 steals per game.

While the Cardinals are one month into their 2025-26 season, roster building efforts for the future after are already well underway. They already hold one commitment in the Class of 2027, coming from La Porte (Ind.) La Lumiere forward (and Louisville native) Ferlandes Wright. They're also expected to host former Ivy League Player of the Year Caden Pierce for a visit soon.

(Photo via Jared Anderson - Louisville Cardinals On SI)

