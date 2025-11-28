Louisville Report

Report: Princeton Transfer Caden Pierce to Visit Louisville

Pierce was the 2023-24 Ivy League Player of the Year with the Tigers.

Matthew McGavic

Dec 21, 2024; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Princeton Tigers forward Caden Pierce (3) dunks the ball against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the second half at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Tom Horak-Imagn Images
Dec 21, 2024; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Princeton Tigers forward Caden Pierce (3) dunks the ball against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the second half at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Tom Horak-Imagn Images / Tom Horak-Imagn Images
In this story:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - It might be early in the 2025-26 season, but the Louisville men's basketball program is already set to host a transfer prospect for next season.

Former Princeton forward Caden Pierce, the 2023-24 Ivy League Player of the Year, will visit the Cardinals sometime "in the coming weeks," according to ESPN's Jeff Borzello. Pierce will visit Purdue this weekend, and is also set to visit UConn, Duke and Gonzaga, per Borzello.

The 6-foot-6, 205-pound guard/forward was a three-year starter for the Tigers. After being named the Ivy League Rookie of the Year as a true freshman in 2022-23, his breakout year came the very next season, culminating in earning Ivy League PoY honors.

Starting all 29 games that season, he averaged 16.6 points, 9.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.2 steals per contest. His 54.6 field goal percentage led the conference, and he also shot 34.2 percent on three-point tries.

However, his junior campaign was marred by an ankle injury suffered this past December, and his on-court play took a step back as a result. While he still started 29 of Princeton's 30 games, he only averaged 11.2 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game.

This past July, Pierce opted to redshirt the current 2025-26 season and enter the transfer portal. He cited the shakeup of head coach Mitch Henderson's coaching staff, plus the departure of several teammates - such as First-Team All-Ivy League guard Xavian lLee - as his reasoning for wanting to finish his career elsewhere.

"This decision is nothing against Princeton," Pierce told ESPN this past summer. "Princeton is forever my home, the school that believed in me coming out of high school. Everything we accomplished is far more than I could have ever imagined.

"What went into the decision: some of my teammates were leaving, two of our assistant coaches weren't retained. And obviously the current landscape of college basketball is always sitting in the back of your mind. Those things kind of guided my decision."

Year two under head coach Pat Kelsey for Louisville has gotten off to an explosive start. The Cardinals are 7-0 so far to start the year, including wins over rivals Kentucky and Cincinnati. It's their best start to a season since going 9-0 to begin the 2019-20 season.

More Cardinals Stories

feed

(Photo of Caden Pierce: Tom Horak - Imagn Images)

You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky

Published |Modified
Matthew McGavic
MATTHEW MCGAVIC

McGavic is a 2016 Sport Administration graduate of the University of Louisville, and a native of the Derby City. He has been covering the Cardinals in various capacities since 2017, with a brief stop in Atlanta, Ga. on the Georgia Tech beat. He is also a co-host of the 'From The Pink Seats' podcast on the State of Louisville network. Video gamer, bourbon drinker and dog lover. Find him on Twitter at @Matt_McGavic

Home/Basketball