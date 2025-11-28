Report: Princeton Transfer Caden Pierce to Visit Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - It might be early in the 2025-26 season, but the Louisville men's basketball program is already set to host a transfer prospect for next season.
Former Princeton forward Caden Pierce, the 2023-24 Ivy League Player of the Year, will visit the Cardinals sometime "in the coming weeks," according to ESPN's Jeff Borzello. Pierce will visit Purdue this weekend, and is also set to visit UConn, Duke and Gonzaga, per Borzello.
The 6-foot-6, 205-pound guard/forward was a three-year starter for the Tigers. After being named the Ivy League Rookie of the Year as a true freshman in 2022-23, his breakout year came the very next season, culminating in earning Ivy League PoY honors.
Starting all 29 games that season, he averaged 16.6 points, 9.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.2 steals per contest. His 54.6 field goal percentage led the conference, and he also shot 34.2 percent on three-point tries.
However, his junior campaign was marred by an ankle injury suffered this past December, and his on-court play took a step back as a result. While he still started 29 of Princeton's 30 games, he only averaged 11.2 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game.
This past July, Pierce opted to redshirt the current 2025-26 season and enter the transfer portal. He cited the shakeup of head coach Mitch Henderson's coaching staff, plus the departure of several teammates - such as First-Team All-Ivy League guard Xavian lLee - as his reasoning for wanting to finish his career elsewhere.
"This decision is nothing against Princeton," Pierce told ESPN this past summer. "Princeton is forever my home, the school that believed in me coming out of high school. Everything we accomplished is far more than I could have ever imagined.
"What went into the decision: some of my teammates were leaving, two of our assistant coaches weren't retained. And obviously the current landscape of college basketball is always sitting in the back of your mind. Those things kind of guided my decision."
Year two under head coach Pat Kelsey for Louisville has gotten off to an explosive start. The Cardinals are 7-0 so far to start the year, including wins over rivals Kentucky and Cincinnati. It's their best start to a season since going 9-0 to begin the 2019-20 season.
