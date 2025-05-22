Louisville Offers Five-Star '26 Forward Cameron Williams
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Yet another top-flight Class of 2026 prospect has been added to the Louisville men's basketball program's big board.
Phoenix (Ariz) St. Mary's forward Cameron Williams has received a scholarship offer to play for the Cardinals, it was announced Thursday.
Despite being a a top-15 prospect in the 2026 cycle, Louisville is just the eighth D1 program to offer Williams a scholarship. Arizona, Indiana, Notre Dame, SMU, Stanford, USC and Washington all previously offered him.
The 6-foot-11, 200-pound power forward ranks as high as the No. 15 prospect in the nation, per 247Sports' in-house rankings. The 247Sports Composite places him as the No. 5 power forward and No. 22 prospect in the class, rating him as a low-end five-star prospect.
Williams was a stat sheet stuffer during his junior season at St. Mary's. In 18 games tracked by MaxPreps, he averaged 18.0 points, 11.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 2.6 blocks and 1.8 steals per contest. He also shot 51.4 percent from the floor, and 17-of-47 on three point tries.
The forward has carried that momentum from his junior high school season out to the summer circuits. So far for Compton Magic on the Adidas 3SSB circuit, he is averaging 17.4 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.8 blocks and 2.0 steals per game, while shooting 62.9 percent from the floor and 12-of-26 on threes.
Louisville has yet to land a commitment in the 2026 cycle, but have offered 24 uncommitted prospects in the cycle. In the more immediate 2025 class, the Cardinals sport a trio of commitments in five-star guard Mikel Brown Jr., plus four-star forwards Mouhamed Camara and Sananda Fru.
(Photo of Cameron Williams: Garrett Lyon - YouTube (@garrettlyon5496))
