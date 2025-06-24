Chane Behanan, Chris Jones Rejoin Louisville Alumni TBT Team
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Two more former members of the Louisville men's basketball program are taking part in their The Basketball Tournament alumni team.
Both Chane Behanan and Chris Jones have officially signed to the 2025 playing roster for year three of "The Ville," head coach Luke Hancock announced Tuesday on 93.9 The Ville.
The Ville now sports eight former Cardinals on their roster for this year's TBT, joining Russ Smith, Montrezl Harrell, David Johnson, Peyton Siva, Earl Clark and Ray Spalding. Louisville natives Jay Scrubb and David Sloan have also been signed to this year's roster, while Siva and Mark Lieberman are Hancock's assistants.
Behanan was a key component to Louisville's run to both the 2012 Final Four and 2013 national championship. He averaged 9.5 points and 7.5 rebounds per game during his his true freshman campaign, getting named to the Big East All-Freshman Team as a result, then followed that up by putting up 9.8 points and 6.5 boards per game as a sophomore.
Jones played two seasons at Louisville from 2013 to 2015 after transferring from Northwest Florida State. As a senior, the 6-foot-0, 185-pound guard averaged 13.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.6 assists over 26 games.
TBT is a 64-team, $1 million winner-take-all tournament that has seen its popularity rise in recent years after it was first established in 2014. While anyone over 18 years old and not currently on an NBA roster can play, teams more often than not consist of former collegiate and professional basketball players.
It is also home to the Elam Ending, which is an alternate way to conclude basketball games without them turning into an intentional foul fest. At the first dead ball under four minutes in the fourth quarter, a target score for both teams is then established by adding eight points to the leading team’s score.
For the third year in a row, The Ville is serving as the host to one of TBT’s eight regional locations, with play once again taking place at legendary Freedom Hall. For the first time in TBT history, regional hosts have the opportunity to have home court advantage all the way up through the championship game.
The Ville will get their run in the 2025 TBT started against Boston vs. Cancer, with tip-off set for Saturday, July 19 at 12:30 p.m. EST.
