Chiefs' Chris Jones Denies Complaining About Tush-Push in Viral Mic'd Up Clip
The tush-push has once again become a point of contention in the NFL, but it wasn't the source of frustration for defensive tackle Chris Jones's during the Chiefs' loss to the Eagles on Sunday.
In a video from the game, Jones was seen yelling on the sidelines, "They ran the same play seven f--king times" after a clip of the Eagles successfully running the tush-push into the end zone for a touchdown.
On Thursday, Jones called out the false portrayal of this clip, noting that he was flustered by a different play during that moment.
"I never once complained about the tush push on the sideline," Jones said. "We actually stopped the tush push, we stopped it multiple times. The clip you've all seen was portrayed as they ran the tush push, I came out. No, that was because they ran the inside zone five times, and I'm like, as a defensive line, we've got to adjust to that."
Jones did say on Sunday after the game that he and the Chiefs thought the Eagles committed multiple false starts while running the tush-push, but he acknowledged they weren't called because an official didn't see them take place. Jones said this in a pragmatic, matter-of-fact fashion, which lines up with him expressing Thursday that he wasn't overly frustrated by the tush-push in that game.