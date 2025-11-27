Game Day Live Blog: Louisville vs. NJIT | Game 7
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Just two days removed from racing past Eastern Michigan to remain undefeated, the Louisville men's basketball program is already back in action, welcoming the New Jersey Institute of Technology - or NJIT - to the KFC Yum! Center.
Against the Eagles this past Monday, the Cardinals put together yet another convincing performance, earning an 87-46 victory. At 6-0, they're off to their best start since the 2019-20 season when they started 9-0, and their averaging margin of victory is a whopping 29.8 points.
Monday night was arguably Louisville's best defensive performance of the young season. Eastern Michigan was held to 28.1 percent shooting, just 2-of-15 on three point tries, and committed 13 turnovers. Conversely, UofL shot it 48.4 percent and were 14-of-33 on threes.
As for the Highlanders, they haven't exactly had the same success that Louisville has had. Year three under head coach Grant Billmeier has started at just 3-4, and NJIT heads into their meeting with the Cardinals on a three-game losing streak. Facing Cincinnati this past Monday, a team that UofL beat by 10, they suffered a 94-67 defeat.
Here is where you will get all the latest updates from today's contest in real time. Throughout the game, we will include any notes, injury updates and analysis in the game feed at the link below.
NJIT Highlanders (3-4, 0-0 America East) at No. 6 Louisville Cardinals (6-0, 0-0 ACC) Game Day Feed
