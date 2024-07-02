Chane Behanan Rejoins Louisville Alumni TBT Team
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Yet another former member of the Louisville men's basketball program is making a return with the alumni team taking part The Basketball Tournament.
Former Cardinals forward Chane Behanan has officially signed to the 2024 playing roster for "The Ville," TBT announced Tuesday.
The Ville sports multiple notable former Louisville players for their second go in the TBT. Russ Smith, Peyton Siva, Chinanu Onuaku and Kyle Kuric are all making return appearances; Chris Jones is making his debut with The Ville; while Montrezl Harrell and Dillon Avare will be making their TBT debuts.
The Ville also brings back non-Louisville alums Nick Mayo (EKU) and Omar Prewitt (William & Mary), while welcoming Derrick Walker (Nebraska). Reece Gaines will serve as The Ville's head coach this year, with Luke Hancock and Keith Oddo joining as assistants.
During The Ville's inaugural run in the TBT last summer, the 6-foot-6 power forward played in all three of their games, averaging 13.3 points and 7.0 rebounds - both of which were second on the team. He also shot 68.0 percent, going 17-of-25 from the floor.
The native of Cincinnati, Ohio was a key component to Louisville's run to both the 2012 Final Four and 2013 national championship. He averaged 9.5 points and 7.5 rebounds per game during his his true freshman campaign, getting named to the Big East All-Freshman Team as a result, then followed that but putting up 9.8 points and 6.5 boards per game as a sophomore.
Behanan was suspended to start the 2013-14 season, and played in just 12 games before being dismissed from the team due to a violation of university policy, which was later revealed to be marijuana related. He committed to Colorado State following his dismissal, but then instead opted to declare for the 2014 NBA Draft, where he went undrafted. Since then, he has seen stints with the NBA G-League affiliates of the Houston Rockets, Sacramento Kings and Utah Jazz, as well as a handful of overseas opportunities.
TBT is a 64-team, $1 million winner-take-all tournament that has seen its popularity rise in recent years after it was first established in 2014. While anyone over 18 years old and not currently on an NBA roster can play, teams more often than not consist of former collegiate and professional basketball players.
It is also home to the Elam Ending, which is an alternate way to conclude basketball games without them turning into an intentional foul fest. At the first dead ball under four minutes in the fourth quarter, a target score for both teams is then established by adding eight points to the leading team’s score.
The Ville will host to one of TBT’s eight regional locations, with play taking place at legendary Freedom Hall. Eight teams will compete in the Louisville Regional, with the regional champion advancing to the quarterfinals to face the winner of the Lexington Regional.
The Louisville Regional will take place on July 19-24, with The Ville kicking off their run against "UKnighted" on Saturday, July 20 at 1:00 p.m. EST.
(Photo of Chane Behanan - Matt Stone/Louisville Courier Journal)
