Top-Ranked '25 Center Chris Cenac Lists Louisville Among Top Schools
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program is in hot pursuit of one of the best prospects in the Class of 2025.
Chris Cenac, a five-star prospect who is the No. 1 center in the cycle, dropped his list of top 12 schools on Friday with the Cardinals still in the mix to land his commitment.
Of his 30 held scholarship offers, Arkansas, Alabama, Auburn, Baylor, UConn, Houston, Kentucky, LSU, Michigan State, Tennessee and Texas also made the cut.
The 6-foot-10, 230-pound big man is regarded as a five-star prospect by three of the four major recruiting services, and ranks as high as the No. 6 recruit in the cycle by ESPN. The 247Sports Composite tabs him as the top-ranked center and 16th-ranked overall prospect.
A native of New Orleans, Cenac started his high school school at Isidore Newman before announcing this summer that he would play his senior season at Branson (Mo.) Link Academy. As a junior, Cenac averaged 13.9 points, 10.2 rebounds, 1.9 steals, 1.7 assists and 1.3 blocks per game.
As efficient as he was during his junior campaign, Cenac has been white-hot during the offseason. He was named the MVP of the NBPA Top 100 Camp, helped the USA Basketball Men's U17 National Team win the gold medal at the FIBA U17 World Cup, and was named the MVP of Puma's PRO16 League.
(Photo of Chris Cenac via USA Basketball)
