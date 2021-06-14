Interview: Chris Mack Joins Louisville Report

The head coach of the Louisville men's basketball program sat down with Louisville Report to talk all things Cardinals hoops.

(Photo of Chris Mack: Scott Utterback - Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - As we progress through the offseason and closer to the 2021-22 season, Louisville Report deputy editor Matt McGavic was joined by Louisville men's basketball head coach Chris Mack to talk all things Cardinals basketball.

Mack discusses the start of summer workouts and how players are progressing, gives an update on the injury status of forward/center Malik Williams, how he approaching the transfer portal with two available scholarships, the rotation of the assistant coaches this offseason, recruiting, the current team and the future & direction of the program.

The fourth-year head coach of the Cardinals also took some time to answer some fan questions, so listen at the end if he answered yours! You can check out the interview below, or in the video player at the top of the page:

Louisville opened up the previous 2020-21 season at 9-1, and were ranked as high as the No. 16 team in the nation. But due to COVID issues, injuries, and at times offensive inconsistencies, they went 4-6 in the second half of the season to finish at 13-7 and 8-5 in the Atlantic Coast Conference - missing the NCAA Tournament by a razor-thin margin.

