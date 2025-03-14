Watch: Louisville's Chucky Hepburn Sinks Buzzer-Beater vs. Stanford
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program needed two miracles on in their Thursday night win against Stanford in the ACC Tournament quarterfinals.
The first was needed when the Cardinals found themselves trailing 52-37 with just under 15 minutes to go. If first year head coach Pat Kelsey was going to emerge victorious in his ACC Tournament debut, given how his team played in the first 35 minutes, he needed a minor miracle.
It came through, as Louisville then proceeded to out-score Stanford 36-to-13 over the next 13 minutes. They took an eight-point lead with under two minutes left, but even that wasn't safe. In fact, the Cardinal were able to mount an 8-0 run to tie the game up in the final seconds.
Here is where the second miracle was needed. Fortunately, Kelsey had a miracle worker in Chucky Hepburn.
On the final possession of a tie game, Terrence Edwards Jr. hoisted a fadeaway three-point shot, but it fell short and into a scrum of players standing around the paint. Stanford's Chisom Okpara initially grabbed the defensive rebound, but the ball was poked away by James Scott.
The ball landed in the hands of Hepburn, who was standing at the left elbow, with less than a second. But instead of panicking, he instinctively hoisted the ball back up for an incredible reaction jumper. He got a perfect flick of the wrist, draining the shot as time expired.
Louisville takes on the winner of Clemson/SMU in the ACC Tournament quarterfinals tomorrow at 9:30pm
(Photo of Chucky Hepburn via ACC)
