Wisconsin Transfer Chucky Hepburn Commits to Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men’s basketball program and new head coach Pat Kelsey are now two-for-two on landing transfers on Thursday.
Former Wisconsin point guard Chucky Hepburn has given his verbal pledge to the Cardinals, according to multiple reports and first reported by The Athletic's Shams Charania. Hepburn is currently on an official visit to campus, arriving late last night.
Hepburn is second transfer to commit to Louisville today, following Long Beach State forward Aboubacar Traore. He's the eighth transfer to commit to the Cardinals so far this offseason.
Guard Reyne Smith and center James Scott are both following Kelsey from Charleston, while James Madison guard/forward Terrence Edwards Jr., Colorado guard J'Vonne Hadley and Washington guard Koren Johnson are also joining the fold. BYU center Aly Khalifa also committed, but will redshirt the 2024-25 season.
The 6-foot-2, 195-pound point guard was one of the best defenders and decision makers in college basketball this past season. Starting in 35 games for Wisconsin, Hepburn averaged 9.2 points, 3.9 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 2.1 steals per game, while shooting 42.9/32.2/73.7 for the season. Hepburn's steal total of 73 finished 18th in D1, while 3.19 assist-to-turnover ratio was good for 14th nationally.
The Omaha, Neb. native has been a mainstay of the Badgers' starting lineup for the last three season, starting in every single one of his 103 appearances. During Hepburn's time in Madison, he totaled 1,013 points, 313 assists, 286 rebounds and 162 steals.
Louisville's eight portal commitments won't be their last transfer additions this offseason. Following the dismissal of second-year head coach Kenny Payne back on Mar. 13, the Cardinals' roster began to flip immediately.
11 Louisville players entered the portal following the end of their 2023-24 season, leaving the Cardinals with zero returning scholarship players. With two more graduating, the only player currently in line to return is walk-on guard Hercy Miller. UofL also has no committed high school recruits in their Class of 2024.
(Photo of Chucky Hepburn: Matt Krohn - USA TODAY Sports)
