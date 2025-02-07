Report: Louisville's Chucky Hepburn 'Day-to-Day' with Groin Injury
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Chucky Hepburn's status for the Louisville men's basketball program's next game vs. Miami is officially up in the air.
The Cardinals point guard is "day-to-day" with a groin injury, and his status for tomorrow’s game against Miami is still "up in the air," according to The Field of 68.
Hepburn, who leads the Cardinals in points per game and leads the ACC in assists per game, suffered the injury in their 84-58 win at Boston College on Wednesday night.
Hepburn sustained the injury at the 15:15 mark of the second half, then walked back to the locker room with trainers. While he returned to the bench area shortly afterwards, he was ruled "questionable" to return, and never re-entered the game. He finished with 12 points, three assists and two rebounds in 24 minutes.
The 6-foot-2, 190-pound guard entered the matchup vs. Boston College averaging 15.1 points, 6.4 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 2.4 steals per game - all of which are career-highs. The transfer from Wisconsin's assist and steals marks are 12th and 13th in D1, respectively.
Tip-off between Louisville (17-6, 10-2 ACC) and Miami (5-17, 1-10 ACC) is set for Tuesday, Jan. 21 at 9:00 p.m. EST.
(Photo of Chucky Hepburn: Brett Davis - Imagn Images)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky