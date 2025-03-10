Louisville PG Chucky Hepburn Earns First-Team All-American Honors
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Chucky Hepburn has put together a phenomenal 2024-25 season, and as expected, he's starting to rake in the postseason accolades.
The point guard for the Louisville men's basketball program has landed on The Field of 68's First-Team All-American, which was announced Monday. He's joined by Purdue guard Braden Smith, Florida guard Walter Clayton Jr., Duke forward Cooper Flagg and Auburn center Johni Broome.
The 6-foot-2, 190-pound point guard had played an instrumental role behind first year head coach Pat Kelsey's near-unprecedented turnaround of the Cardinals. Starting all but one game of the regular season, Hepburn averaged 16.3 points, 5.9 assists and 2.4 steals per game - all of which were career-highs. He shot 44.9 percent from the field, 35.0 percent on three-point attempts, and 85.1 percent at the free throw line.
Hepburn's steals mark leads the ACC and ranks ninth nationally, while his assists average is third and 24th, respectively. According the KenPom, he finished the regular season as the second-best player in the ACC, behind only Flagg.
He's also been all over Louisville's record books in his lone season as a Cardinal. In the 98-73 win at SMU on Jan. 21, he set the single-game program record for assists with 16. His 37 points in the 79-68 win over Pitt on Mar. 1 tied for the seventh-most by a Louisville player in program history. So far, he has the seventh-most assists (176) and the tenth-most made free throws (149) in a single season by a Card.
Louisville heads into the postseason as the No. 2 seed in the ACC Tournament. They'll open up against either Stanford, Virginia Tech or Cal on Thursday, Mar. 13 at 7:00 p.m. EST.
(Photo of Chucky Hepburn: Scott Utterback - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky