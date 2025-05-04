Louisville's Chucky Hepburn Invited to 2025 NBA G League Elite Camp
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - While Chucky Hepburn did not receive a direct invitation to the 2025 NBA Draft Combine, he now has the opportunity to earn one.
The former Louisville men's basketball standout has been invited to the 2025 NBA G League Elite Camp, according to USA TODAY's Michael Scotto.
The 6-foot-2, 190-pound point guard is one of 44 prospects to receive an invitation. During the three day event, which takes place on May 9-11 at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Ill., players will showcase their skills in front of NBA scouts, coaches and front-office executives by playing in five-on-five games and participating in strength and agility drills.
Should Hepburn have a standout performance at the camp, he could potentially earn himself an invitation to the 2025 NBA Draft Combine, as a select number of players will be invited. The combine will he held immediately after the G League Elite Camp on May 11-18, while the 2025 NBA Draft itself will take place on June 25-26.
Hepburn played an instrumental role behind first year head coach Pat Kelsey's near-unprecedented turnaround of the Cardinals. Starting all but one game, he averaged 16.4 points, 5.8 assists and 2.4 steals per game - all of which were career-highs. He shot 43.2 percent from the field, 32.8 percent on three-point attempts, and 84.4 percent at the free throw line.
Hepburn's steals mark led the ACC and ranked ninth nationally, while his assists average was third and 24th, respectively. He earned First-Team All-ACC and All-American honors for his efforts.
The Omaha, Neb. native transferred to the Cardinals last offseason after spending his first three years in college at Wisconsin. A mainstay of the Badgers' starting lineup, he started in every single one of his 103 appearances with UW, totaling 1,013 points, 313 assists, 286 rebounds and 162 steals.
(Photo of Chucky Hepburn: Jordan Prather - Imagn Images)
