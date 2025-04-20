Louisville's Chucky Hepburn, Terrence Edwards Jr. Stand Out at NBA Pre-Draft Camp
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - We might be very early in the pre-NBA Draft process, but Chucky Hepburn and Terrence Edwards Jr. have started out this weeks-long process on the right foot.
The guard duo for the Louisville men's basketball recently took part in the Portsmouth Invitational Tournament. Held in Portsmouth, Va., this is a pre-draft camp that has been held annually since 1953. 64 graduating seniors get invited, and are divided among eight teams to compete in a four-day tournament, which each team named after a local business.
With a multitude of representatives from NBA organizations in attendance, both Hepburn and Edwards gave the scouts a show over the course of the event.
Playing for the Portsmouth Sports Club, Hepburn showcased his playmaking ability from all over the court. Over the three games, he totaled 31 points, 16 rebounds, 18 assists and eight steals. He also shot 10-of-28 from the field, 3-of-14 on three-point tries and 8-of-12 at the charity stripe. His best game came against Portsmouth Partnership, when he logged 13 points, 10 assists and six rebounds.
As for Edwards, who competed for Roger Brown's Restaurant, he put his scoring potential on full display. He double figures in all three games to finish with 41 points, while also tallying 14 rebounds, 10 assists and five steals. His best outing actually came against Hepburn's squad, when he finished with 16 points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals.
Next up for the two will be the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago, which is set for May 11-18. The 2025 NBA Draft will take place on June 25-26.
Hepburn played an instrumental role behind first year head coach Pat Kelsey's near-unprecedented turnaround of the Cardinals. Starting all but one game, the 6-foot-2, 190-pound point guard averaged 16.4 points, 5.8 assists and 2.4 steals per game - all of which were career-highs. He shot 43.2 percent from the field, 32.8 percent on three-point attempts, and 84.4 percent at the free throw line.
Hepburn's steals mark led the ACC and ranked ninth nationally, while his assists average was third and 24th, respectively. He earned First-Team All-ACC and All-American honors for his efforts.
Of course, Edwards was just as impactful, earning Third-Team All-ACC honors in his lone year as a Cardinal. Playing in all 35 games while starting 32, he averaged a team-best 16.7 points, on top of 4.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists. He posted a shooting split of 43.7/33.0/77.9.
More Cardinals Stories
(Photo of Terrence Edwards Jr., Chucky Hepburn: Sam Upshaw Jr. - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky