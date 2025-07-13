'26 Forward Colben Landrew Receives Louisville Offer
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - There's a new target on the Louisville men's basketball program's big board for the Class of 2026.
Coming off of a standout showing in the Adidas 3SSB Palmetto Road Championship, forward Colben Landrew is now the latest prospect in the 2026 cycle to earn a scholarship offer from the Cardinals.
Playing for Game Elite, Landrew averaged 16.2 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.6 steals across six games played down in Rock Hill, S.C. this past weekend. Game Elite went a perfect 6-0, taking down D1Minnesota in the event's championship on Sunday.
UofL head coach Pat Kelsey and assistant Thomas Carr spent the weekend watching Landrew, as well as other 2026 and 2027 prospects, as part of the first July evaluation period. He now hold 24 total offers, including from Alabama, Auburn, Indiana, Ole Miss, Texas, Texas Tech and others.
The 6-foot-5, 200-pound guard/wing is a consensus four-star prospect amongst the four major recruiting sites, and ranks as high as the No. 64 prospect in the Class of 2026, per 247Sports' in-house rankings. The 247Sports Composite lists him as the No. 82 overall recruit in the cycle.
Landrew was extremely impactful this past season for Marietta (Ga.) Wheeler as a junior, averaging 18.0 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game. He helped the Wildcats go 29-3 to win the Class 6A state championship, and was named a 2024-25 MaxPreps All-American honorable mention.
(Photo of Colben Landrew via Adidas 3SSB)
