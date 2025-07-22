Report: '26 Forward Cole Cloer to Visit Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Another elite prospect is set to take a visit to the Louisville men's basketball program.
Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy forward Cole Cloer, a top-25 prospect in the Class of 2026, will take an official visit to the Cardinals on Aug. 30, according to 247Sports' Jody Demling.
Cloer recently named Louisville to his top eight schools, alongside Alabama, Florida, Indiana, NC State, North Carolina, UConn and Virginia. UofL head coach Pat Kelsey and his staff spent several days checking him out at the Nike EYBL during the July evaluation periods.
The 6-foot-7, 185-pound wing ranks as high as the No. 1 prospect in the state of Florida and the 22nd-ranked prospect in the 2026 cycle as a whole, per ESPN. The 247Sports Composite regards him as the No. 32 player in the nation.
Spending his first three years in high school with Greensboro (N.C.) Caldwell Academy, Cloer has been an extraordinarily productive player throughout his prep career. He's coming off of a junior campaign in which he averaged 18.9 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game, helping Caldwell win the NCISAA Class 2A championship. In three years there, he totaled 1,695 points, 624 rebounds and 264 assists.
Louisville has yet to land a prospect in the Class of 2026, but they are in the mix for several of the nation's to prospects. They've offered 21 uncommitted recruits in the cycle, and of this group, 12 of them are in the top-25 of the 247Sports Composite.
(Photo of Cole Cloer via Instagram)
