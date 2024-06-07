Report: Illinois Transfer Coleman Hawkins 'No Longer Expected' to Visit Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - We have another twist in the Louisville men's basketball program's recruitment of Coleman Hawkins.
The former Illinois forward/center is "no longer expected" to visit the Cardinals, according to Rivals' Ty Spalding.
Hawkins originally declared for the 2024 NBA Draft back on Apr. 23 after four years at Illinois. But on the final day of the spring transfer window one week later, Hawkins said that he would also be entering the portal to “protect myself in case of injury or any other unforeseen circumstances.”
Hawkins then officially withdrew from the NBA Draft process on May 29, which was the deadline to do so. Soon afterwards, reports that Louisville was inquiring about getting involved with Hawkins began to surface. His agent then told On3 this past Wednesday that he would indeed be taking a visit to Louisville, which was originally scheduled to take place this weekend.
Louisville's involvement with Hawkins this late in the game came as a bit of a surprise. Early last week, Louisville formally announced the addition of 13 newcomers, leading many to believe that - with no more open scholarships - the roster for year one under new head coach Pat Kelsey had been finalized.
Landing the 6-foot-10, 200-pound big man would have been a huge boost to an already talented roster. He earned Third-Team All-Big Ten honors this past season, averaging 12.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.1 blocks in 35 starts with the Fighting Illini. He also shot 45.1 percent from the field and 36.9 percent on three-point attempts.
After struggling as a freshman, the Sacramento, Calif. native went on to be a starter for Illinois over the next three seasons. In 126 games and 82 starts for the Illini, Hawkins has totaled 979 points, 581 rebounds, 256 assists, 115 steals and 102 blocks.
While it appears that Louisville is likely no longer involved with Hawkins, the Cardinals are still very much in line to have a talented roster for year one under new head coach Pat Kelsey. Louisville is bringing in 12 Division I transfers and one high school prospect, with their transfer portal class ranking No. 1 in the nation, according to On3.
(Photo of Coleman Hawkins: Brian Fluharty - USA TODAY Sports)
