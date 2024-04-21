Former Louisville Guard/Forward Curtis Williams Announces Transfer Destination
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After being the first player to depart the Louisville men's basketball program following the end of their 2023-24 season, Curtis Williams has found his new home, as he has committed to Georgetown.
Williams is the second former Cardinal to head to the Big East after J.J. Traynor committed to DePaul. He's also the fifth former Card overall to find his new transfer home. Guard Skyy Clark is heading back home to UCLA, forward Brandon Huntley-Hatfield opted to stay in the ACC and go to NC State, and Tre White is going to the Big Ten to play for Illinois.
Playing in all 32 games with four starts, the 6-foot-5, 205-pound wing showed flashes of potential as a true scoring threat, but was also very inconsistent with his shooting.
Williams averaged 5.3 points per game and cracked double figures six times, but shot just 31.7 percent from the field and 28.7 percent on three-point attempts. He also tallied just 42 rebounds and 20 assists on the season.
The Detroit, Mich. native came to Louisville as a four-star prospect in the Class of 2023 according to the 247Sports Composite, choosing the Cards over Florida State, Providence, Alabama, Xavier and others. He ranked as high as the No. 21 small forward and the No 74 prospect in the cycle, per Rivals.
With Louisville in line to return just walk-on guard Hercy Miller from last season, new head coach Pat Kelsey and his staff have hit the ground running out on the recruiting trail since his hiring on Mar. 28.
The Cardinals have landed five transfer commitments so far in this cycle. Guard Reyne Smith and center James Scott are both following Kelsey from Charleston, while James Madison guard/forward Terrence Edwards Jr., Colorado guard J'Vonne Hadley and BYU center Aly Khalifa are also joining the fold.
(Photo of Curtis Williams: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)
You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleReport
Twitter - @UofLReport
Instagram - @louisville_report
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter