Report: Damion Lee Re-Signs With Suns
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Former Louisville men’s basketball standout Damion Lee is staying in the desert.
The free agent guard has signed a one-year deal with the Phoenix Suns, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The terms of the the deal were not disclosed.
Last offseason, the 6-foot-5, 210-pound shooting guard inked a two-year, $5.4 million deal with the Suns, with the second season serving as a player option. However, Lee missed the entire 2023-24 season after tearing his right meniscus during training camp. He declined his player option this past weekend.
During the 2022-23 season, Lee's last on-court season and his first with the Suns, he averaged 8.2 points, 3.0 rebounds and 0.4 steals over 74 games and five starts for Phoenix. He shot 44.2 percent from the field and a career-best 44.5 percent on three-point attempts.
Lee had previously spent the 2018 though 2022 seasons with the Warriors. In 201 games and 42 starts for Golden State, Lee averaged 8.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. His best season as a pro came during the 2019-20 season, when he put up 12.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists over 49 games and 36 starts. He played a minor role in helping the Warriors capture the 2022 NBA Championship.
After going undrafted in 2016, Lee spent time with the Maine Red Claws and Santa Cruz Warriors before signing with the Atlanta Hawks towards the end of the 2017-18 season. He signed two way contracts with Golden State over the next two seasons, before inking a multi-year contract during the 2019-20 season.
Lee joined Louisville for the 2015-16 season as a grad transfer from Drexel, where he was the nation's fourth-leading scorer the season before with 21.4 points per game. In his lone year as a Cardinal, he averaged 15.9 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game, and was tabbed as a 2015-16 All-ACC Second Team selection.
(Photo of Damion Lee: Mark J. Rebilas - USA TODAY Sports)
