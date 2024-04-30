Former Louisville Forward Danilo Jovanovich Announces Transfer Destination
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Another former member of the Louisville's men's basketball program has found their portal landing spot.
Former Cardinals forward Danilo Jovanovich announced Tuesday that he has committed to Milwaukee. Jovanovich is now the ninth former Card overall to find his new transfer home.
Skyy Clark is heading back home to UCLA, Brandon Huntley-Hatfield and Mike James are joining forces at NC State, Tre White is going to play for Illinois, J.J. Traynor will finish his career at DePaul, Curtis Williams will continue his at Georgetown, Kaleb Glenn is heading down south to Florida Atlantic, and Dennis Evans is heading out west to Grand Canyon.
The lone former Louisville players who have yet to decide their next school are Koron Davis, Ty-Laur Johnson, Emmanuel Okorafor and walk-on Hercy Miller.
Jovanovich is also joining forces with T.J. Robinson, who was Kenny Payne's lone commitment in the Class of 2024 before decommitting after Payne's firing. Robinson committed to Milwaukee on Monday.
The 6-foot-8, 220-pound forward joined Louisville last offseason after spending his true freshman season at Miami, but had a minimal on-court impact. While he played in 20 games and made five starts, Jovanovich totaled just 24 points, 22 rebounds and five assists over 166 minutes played.
During his lone season with Miami, the Milwaukee, Wisc. native appeared in just one game for the Canes due to an ankle injury, but did not log any stats. Jovanovich was ranked as a three-star prospect and the No. 190 player in the Class of 2022 according to the 247Sports Composite.
With Louisville seeing all 12 scholarship players depart the program following the firing of head coach Kenny Payne, they are in line to return just walk-on guard Hercy Miller from last season. But since new head coach Pat Kelsey's hiring on Mar. 28, he and his staff have hit the ground running out on the recruiting trail, landing eight transfer commitments so far in this cycle.
Reyne Smith and James Scott are both following Kelsey from Charleston, while James Madison's Terrence Edwards Jr., Colorado's J'Vonne Hadley, BYU's Aly Khalifa, Washington's Koren Johnson, Long Beach State's Aboubacar Traore and Wisconsin's Chucky Hepburn are also joining the fold.
(Photo of Danilo Jovanovich: Sam Upshaw Jr. - Courier Journal / USA)
You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleReport
Twitter - @UofLReport
Instagram - @louisville_report
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter