Report: Elite '25 SG Darryn Peterson to Visit Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - One of the top prospects in the Class of 2025 is set to visit the Louisville men's basketball program.
Huntington (W. Va.) Prep shooting guard Darryn Peterson, a consensus top-five prospect in the 2025 cycle, will be taking on official visit to the Cardinals this fall, according to On3's Joe Tipton. An exact date is still in the works, but Peterson's father told Tipton it will come in either August or September.
He's the third 2025 prospect that's in line to take an official visit to Louisville so far this fall. Bellaire (Tex.) HS small forward Shelton Henderson has a visit "tentatively set" for the weekend of August 23, while Washington, D.C., Sidwell Friends School guard Acaden Lewis will take his OV the next weekend.
Considering some of the top blue bloods in the sport are actively pursuing Peterson, getting him on campus for a visit is a massive development. He's taken official visits to Kentucky and Kansas, with Indiana, North Carolina, UCLA and several other notable program having offered him as well.
There's a reason so many top tier program want Peterson. Among the four major recruiting services, the 6-foot-5, 195-pound prospect is the consensus top-ranked shooting guard in the 2025 cycle. According to the 247Sports Composite, he's the No. 3 ranked prospect in the nation, behind only A.J. Dybantsa and Cameron Boozer.
As you can imagine, Peterson has been a stat sheet stuffer everywhere he's gone. During his junior campaign at Huntington Prep, he averaged 24 points, six rebounds and four assists per game, en route to earning Third-Team Junior All-American honors from MaxPreps.
Peterson has been a force out on the offseason circuits as well. Playing for Phemon United in the Adidas 3SSB, he averaged 27.0 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists over 11 games.
So far, Louisville has offered scholarships to 18 prospects in the Class of 2025.
(Photo of Darryn Peterson: Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK)
