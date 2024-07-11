David Johnson Joins Louisville Alumni TBT Team
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball alumni team taking part The Basketball Tournament is adding one more former Cardinal to the fold.
David Johnson has officially signed to the 2024 playing roster for "The Ville," TBT announced Thursday.
The Ville sports multiple notable former Louisville players for their second go in the TBT. Russ Smith, Peyton Siva, Chane Behanan, Chinanu Onuaku and Kyle Kuric are all making return appearances; Chris Jones is making his debut with The Ville; while Montrezl Harrell and Dillon Avare will be making their TBT debuts.
The Ville also brings back non-Louisville alums Nick Mayo (EKU) and Omar Prewitt (William & Mary), while welcoming Derrick Walker (Nebraska). Reece Gaines will serve as The Ville's head coach this year, with Luke Hancock and Keith Oddo joining as assistants.
The Louisville native and Trinity alum was selected by the Toronto Raptors in the second round of the 2021 NBA Draft, but has spent nearly his entire career in the NBA G-League. Johnson was member of the Raptors' organization for his first two years in the league, but was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies ahead of the 2023-24 season.
In 59 games and 42 starts for the Raptors 905 and Memphis Hustle - the respective G-League affiliates for Toronto and the Grizzlies - Johnson has averaged 11.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game while shooting 44.1/35.8/69.8.
Johnson was Louisville's second-leading scorer during the 2020-21 season as a sophomore, averaging 12.6 points over 19 games. He also chipped in with 5.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists while shooting 41.1% from the field and 38.6% on three-point attempts. He was the only player in the ACC among the top 25 in both rebounding and assists, earning honorable mention All-ACC honors.
TBT is a 64-team, $1 million winner-take-all tournament that has seen its popularity rise in recent years after it was first established in 2014. While anyone over 18 years old and not currently on an NBA roster can play, teams more often than not consist of former collegiate and professional basketball players.
It is also home to the Elam Ending, which is an alternate way to conclude basketball games without them turning into an intentional foul fest. At the first dead ball under four minutes in the fourth quarter, a target score for both teams is then established by adding eight points to the leading team’s score.
The Ville is serving as the host to one of TBT’s eight regional locations, with play taking place at legendary Freedom Hall. Eight teams will compete in the Louisville Regional, with the regional champion advancing to the quarterfinals to face the winner of the Lexington Regional.
The Louisville Regional will take place on July 19-24, with The Ville kicking off their run against "UKnighted" on Saturday, July 20 at 1:00 p.m. EST.
(Photo of David Johnson: Charles LeClaire - USA TODAY Sports)
