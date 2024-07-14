Report: 2025 Guard Davion Hannah to Visit Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Yet another top tier Class of 205 prospect is set to visit the Louisville men's basketball program this fall.
Davion Hannah, a guard who is set to play his final high school season at Branson (Mo.) Link Academy, will take an official visit to the Cardinals on September 7, according to 247Sports' Brandon Jenkins.
Louisville is the second of five fall visits on tap for Hannah. He'll start at Alabama on Aug. 31, then check out Wisconsin on Sept. 14, Ohio State on Sept. 20 and Wake Forest on Oct. 5 afterwards.
He's the fourth 2025 prospect that's in line to take an official visit to Louisville so far this fall. Bellaire (Tex.) HS small forward Shelton Henderson has a visit "tentatively set" for the weekend of August 23, while Huntington (W. Va.) Prep shooting guard Darryn Peterson's OV does not yet have an exact date. Washington, D.C., Sidwell Friends School guard Acaden Lewis is also in line to visit the Cards, but recently excluded them from his top schools.
The 6-foot-5, 175-pound shooting guard is a consensus four-star prospect by the four major recruiting services, and ranks as high as the No. 27 prospect in the nation according to Rivals. He is regarded as the No. 3 combo guard and 29th-ranked recruit in the cycle per the 247Sports Composite.
Hannah spent the first three years of his high school career at Glendale (Wisc.) Nicolet. As a junior, he averaged 18.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 2.6 steals and 1.5 blocks per game, helping guide the Knights to a 24-5 record and a berth in the WIAA state semifinals.
Hannah has also had a standout showing out on the offseason circuits. Playing in the Nike EYBL, he has so far put up 14.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game in 12 games for Team Herro. He also was named a top performer at the NBPA Top 100 camp.
So far, Louisville has offered scholarships to 20 prospects in the Class of 2025. They have yet to land a commitment.
(Photo of Davion Hannah: Jovanny Hernandez / Milwaukee Journal)
