Five-Star Center Obinna Ekezie Jr. Expected to Visit Louisville

This story will be updated.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program might be busy recruiting the transfer portal right now, but efforts on the high recruiting front are still ongoing, and they're expected to host a massive - literally and figuratively - prospect on campus soon.

Orlando (Fla.) Southeastern Prep center Obinna Ekezie Jr., a five-star prospect in the Class of 2027, is expected to visit UofL's campus on Thursday (today), as first reported by On3's Joe Tipton and confirmed by Louisville Cardinals On SI.

Ekezie is coming off of a visit to Arkansas this past weekend, and is expected to visit this Michigan later this weekend. He also holds offers from Alabama, BYU, Houston, Kentucky, UCLA and others, and is a candidate to reclassify to the Class of 2026 - an avenue he is potentially exploring with Louisville.

The 7-foot-0, 220-pound big man is regarded as the top-ranked center in the cycle by both On3/Rivals and ESPN. He's the No. 4 prospect in the Class of 2026 according to the 247Sports Composite, behind only C.J. Rosser, Marcus Spears Jr. and Paul Osaruyi.

With a Composite rating of 0.9986, if Ekezie were to commit to Louisville, he would be the highest-ranked prospect in the modern recruiting era to give his verbal pledge to the Cardinals - surpassing Samardo Samuels' 0.9985 rating in the Class of 2008.

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(Photo of Obinna Ekezie Jr. via Instagram)