Report: Former Five-Star Women's Hoops Prospect to Visit Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Like their men's counterparts, the Louisville women's basketball program is also welcoming an impact transfer portal visitor on campus this weekend.

Former Tennessee guard/forward Deniya Prawl will visit the Cardinals this weekend, according to 247Sports' Dushawn London.

A former five-star prospect in the Class of 2025, Prawl was a rotational piece during her true freshman campaign with the Volunteers, although she did make seven starts. In 29 total appearances for UT this past season, she averaged 4.0 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.0 steals per games. She also shot 41.3 percent from the field and 14.7 percent on three-point tries.

The 6-foot-2 wing was a highly regarded prospect coming out of high school, ranking as high as the No. 6 prospect in the 2025 cycle, according to 247Sports' in-house rankings. She held offers from South Carolina, UCLA, Notre Dame, Baylor, Duke and even Louisville before picking the Vols.

Prawl had a great final year at the prep level prior to arriving on Tennessee's campus. She was tabbed as a McDonald's All-American, and helped Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy win the 2025 Chipotle Nationals as a senior. A native of Toronto, Canada, Prawl also played for the World Team at the 2025 Nike Hoop Summit, and Team Canada at the 2024 FIBA U17 Women’s World Cup.

Louisville has seen three players enter the portal since it opened up this past Sunday, with guard Peyton Bradley plus forwards Isla Juffermans and Anaya Hardy opting to transfer. Fortunately the Cardinals are returning a large part of their core from the 2025-26 season. Head coach Jeff Walz announced following the NCAA Tournament that five players - Imari Berry, Elif Istanbulluoglu, Grace Mbugua and Mackenly Randolph, Tajianna Roberts - had already re-signed and would run it back.

Year 19 under head coach Jeff Walz was an incredibly successful campaign, one where they finished 29-8 overall for their 16th consecutive 20-win season. Louisville also started conference play at 11-0 for their longest ever undefeated start to ACC play, which was part of a 14-game win streak during the middle portion of the year. The Cardinals also got back to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2023, before ultimately falling to Michigan.

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(Photo of Jeff Walz: Brett Davis - Imagn Images)