Report: Elite '26 PG Deron Rippey Jr. to Visit Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program is continuing to get elite high school prospects on campus.
Blairstown (N.J.) Blair Academy point guard Deron Rippey Jr. will take an official visit to the Cardinals on Friday, Nov. 8, according to Stockrisers' Jake Weingarten. Louisville will be taking on No. 12 Tennessee that weekend.
A class of 2026 prospect, Rippey was one of the first juniors to be contacted by new Louisville head coach Pat Kelsey back on June 15th. which was the first day that coaches could directly reach out to prospects in the cycle. Rippey was also offered a UofL scholarship that day.
The 6-foot-2, 175-pound guard is one of the top point guards and prospects overall in the Class of 2026. He ranks as high as the No. 4 point guard and No. 19 prospect according to 247Sports' in-house rankings, and is regarded as the No. 21 overall recruit by the 247Sports Composite.
During his sophomore season at Blair Academy, Rippey averaged 14 points, five assists, five rebounds, and 2.5 steals per game. This past offseason, 247Sports also named Rippey as the best underclassman at the NBPA Top 100 Camp and a top performer at the John Lucas Be Elite Invitational.
Rippey will be the second Class of 2026 prospect to take an official visit to Louisville after Fairfax (Va.) Paul VI Catholic shooting guard Jordan Smith did so earlier this month. In the more immediate Class of 2025, the Cardinals have hosted four top-100 prospects in the cycle for OVs.
(Photo of Deron Rippey Jr. via Blair Academy)
