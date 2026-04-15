Louisville Secures Commitment From Arkansas Transfer Forward Karter Knox

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - It might have taken a couple years longer than expected, but Karter Knox is officially a Louisville Cardinal.

The former Arkansas forward announced Wednesday that he has committed to the Cardinals. He’s coming off of a visit to campus that took place yesterday.

Knox is the third transfer in this cycle to commit to Louisville. Kansas forward Flory Bidunga and Oregon point guard Jackson Shelstad both pulled the trigger this past Sunday.

The 6-foot-6, 220-pound wing was a big time target of then-UofL head coach Kenny Payne coming out of the Class of 2024. Knox originally chose Kentucky over Louisville and USF, but after head coach John Calipari left the Wildcats to take over Arkansas, he flipped to the Razorbacks.

During his first season in Fayetteville, Knox showed promise as a true freshman. He played in all 36 games and made 24 starts, averaging 8.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game, while shooting 46.2 percent from the floor and 35.0 percent on three-point tries. He briefly entered his name into the 2025 NBA Draft, but opted to return for another year.

The Tampa, Fla. native was expected to take a big step forward for his sophomore campaign this past season, but instead ran into a myriad of injuries. He missed the season-opener vs. Southern due to a toe injury, played through a hip injury suffered at Auburn on Jan. 10, then injured his knee in early February. After subsequently missing three games in a four-game span, Knox opted to have surgery on his left meniscus, ending his season.

Knox finished the 2025-25 season with 22 games played and 18 starts, putting up 8.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists. He also shot 46.0 percent overall and 37.7 percent on threes.

Bidunga, Knox and Shelstad join a roster that only returns London Johnson and Adrian Wooley from this past season. Five players are graduating (Ryan Conwell, J'Vonne Hadley, Aly Khalifa, Isaac McKneely and Kobe Rodgers), four have entered the portal (Mouhamed Camara, Sananda Fru, Khani Rooths and Vangelis Zougris), and another has declared for the NBA Draft (Mikel Brown Jr.).

On the heels of a very successful year one under Kelsey, year two for Louisville was up-and-down and overall a slight disappointment. The Cardinals had legitimate preseason Final Four aspirations and were ranked as high as No. 6 in the nation, but ultimately finished the season at 24-11 overall. UofL was able to win their first NCAA Tournament game since 2017 with a first round takedown of USF, before ultimately falling to Michigan State in the next round.

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