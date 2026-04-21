Iowa Transfer Forward Alvaro Folgueiras Commits to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Another highly-regarded player in the portal is opting to transfer to the Louisville men's basketball program.

Former Iowa forward Alvaro Folgueiras has committed to the Cardinals, according to The Field of 68's Jeff Goodman. The Spaniard is regarded as the No. 50 player in the portal, per the On3 Industry Ranking.

Folgueiras is the fourth transfer in this cycle to commit to Louisville. Kansas forward Flory Bidunga and Oregon point guard Jackson Shelstad both pulling the trigger on Apr. 13, while Arkansas wing Karter Knox did so on Wednesday.

The 6-foot-10, 230-pound forward was a key reserve for a Hawkeyes team that made their first Elite Eight appearance since 1987. Playing in all 37 games (including one start), Folgueiras averaged 8.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists per games, all of which were good for third on the team. He also shot an even 50.0 percent from the field and 33.3 percent on three-point attempts.

Folgueiras was also a key reason as to why Iowa made their run to the Elite Eight. In the Hawkeyes' first three NCAA Tournament games, he put up 14.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.3 assists. He also drained the game-winning three-pointer in their 73-72 upset over No. 1 Florida in the Round of 32.

A native of Málaga, Spain, Folgueiras started his collegiate career at Robert Morris. Following a true freshman season that saw him put up 5.3 points and 4.5 rebounds in 32 games, he exploded for his sophomore campaign in 2024-25. He was named the Horizon League Player of the Year, averaging 14.1 points, 9.1 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.4 steals in 35 starts.

The transfer quartet joins a Louisville roster that is only set to return London Johnson and Adrian Wooley, as 11 players are departing the program. Five are graduating (Ryan Conwell, J'Vonne Hadley, Aly Khalifa, Isaac McKneely and Kobe Rodgers), five entered the portal (Mouhamed Camara, Sananda Fru, Khani Rooths, Kasean Pryor and Vangelis Zougris), and another declared for the NBA Draft (Mikel Brown Jr.).

On the heels of a very successful year one under Kelsey, year two for Louisville was up-and-down and overall a slight disappointment. The Cardinals had legitimate preseason Final Four aspirations and were ranked as high as No. 6 in the nation, but ultimately finished the season at 24-11 overall. UofL was able to win their first NCAA Tournament game since 2017 with a first round takedown of USF, before ultimately falling to Michigan State in the next round.

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(Photo of Alvaro Folgueiras: Maria Lysaker - Imagn Images)