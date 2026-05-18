Donovan Mitchell, Cavaliers Take Down Pistons to Reach Eastern Conference Finals

DETROIT - Donovan Mitchell is now just one step away from reaching the NBA Finals.

Taking on the top-seeded Detroit Pistons in the Eastern Conference semifinals, his fourth-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers were able to pull off the best-of-seven series upset, winning 125-94 in game seven on Sunday night in Detroit. The Cavaliers overcame an 0-2 series deficit, responding with three straight win before the Pistons won in game six to force the winner-take-all showdown.

Once again, Mitchell was a key force in the series victory. Starting all seven games, the 6-foot-2, 215-pound shooting guard averaged 28.1 points, 3.6 assists and 5.7 rebounds, while also shooting 45.1 percent from the field and 28.8 on three-point tries. Despite making the playoffs in all nine years of his NBA career up to this point, it's Mitchell's first time reaching the conference finals.

Since the 2026 NBA Playoffs got underway, Mitchell has upped his already stellar game. In 14 games, all starts, he's averaged 25.6 points, 3.3 assists and 5.3 rebounds, and shot 44.9 percent overall plus 31.1 on threes. The Cavaliers took down the fifth-seeded Toronto Raptors in seven game during the opening round.

This play is an extension of what Mitchell did during the regular season. In 70 starts, he averaged 27.9 points, 5.7 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game, while shooting 48.3 percent from the field and 36.4 percent on three-point tries. It earned him his seventh consecutive All-Star season, and will likely earn him All-NBA honors as well.

Currently in his ninth season in the NBA, and his fourth with Cleveland after spending the first five with the Utah Jazz, the Greenwich, Conn. native has been one of the most top players in the association. Mitchell is averaging 25.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.8 assists in 609 career regular season games, as well as 27.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.7 assists in 71 playoff games. He was drafted with the No. 13 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Denver Nuggets before being traded to the Jazz on draft night

If the Cavaliers are to make their first NBA Finals appearance since 2018, they'll have to take down the third-seeded New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference Finals, who have had some extra time off after sweeping the Philadelphia 76ers in the Eastern Conference semifinals. Game one is set for Tuesday, May 19 at a to-be-determined time.

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(Photo of Donovan Mitchell: Rick Osentoski - Imagn Images)