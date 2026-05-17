Cavaliers vs. Pistons Prediction, Odds and Best Prop Bets for NBA Playoffs Game 7

It all comes down to Game 7!

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Detroit Pistons will battle for a trip to the Eastern Conference Finals on Sunday night, and oddsmakers have set Detroit as a 4.5-point favorite at home in this matchup.

Cade Cunningham and company kept their season alive on the road in Game 6, blowing out the Cavs who had not lost a game at Rocket Arena this postseason prior to that matchup. Cleveland’s struggles in the playoffs have come on the road, where it is just 1-5 (it won Game 5 of this series) against Toronto and Detroit.

Game 7 isn’t an unfamiliar spot for either of these teams, as they won Game 7s in the first round to advance to the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Donovan Mitchell and the Cavs are looking to advance out of the second round for the first time since he joined the team while the Pistons are looking to complete their second comeback in a series where the other team had three wins.

Can Cade Cunningham and company make it happen?

I’m eyeing a side and a player prop on Sunday night, so let's jump right into the odds and picks for this Game 7 matchup.

Cavaliers vs. Pistons Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Cavs +4.5 (-110)

Pistons -4.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Cavs: +150

Pistons: -180

Total

206.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Cavaliers vs. Pistons How to Watch

Date: Sunday, May 17

Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Little Caesars Arena

How to Watch (TV): Prime Video

Series: Tied 3-3

Cavaliers vs. Pistons Injury Reports

Cavs Injury Report

Larry Nance Jr. – doubtful

Pistons Injury Report

Duncan Robinson – questionable

Caris LeVert – questionable

Kevin Huerter – questionable

Cavaliers vs. Pistons Best NBA Prop Bet

Pistons Best NBA Prop Bet

Cade Cunningham OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (+111)

Cade Cunningham has shot the 3-ball extremely well in the 2026 postseason, knocking down 43.2 percent of his attempts (41-for-95) heading into Game 7 against Cleveland.

Cade has taken 10 3-pointers in back-to-back games, going 6-for-10 and 5-for-10 from deep in those matchups. Overall, he’s made at least three shots from beyond the arc in three games in this series and eight of his 13 games this postseason.

So, why not take him in Game 7?

The Cavs have tried to double the All-NBA guard more in recent games, but Cade is going to be able to pull up and get 3-pointers since most defenses want to keep him out of the paint. A 34.2 percent shooter from deep during the regular season, Cunningham has certainly stepped up in the playoffs, helping the Pistons force a Game 7 in this series in the process.

During the regular season, Cleveland really struggled to defend the 3-ball ranking 26th in the league in opponent 3s made per game and opponent 3-point percentage. In the playoffs, opponents are shooting 38.0 percent from deep against the Cavs (14th out of 16 teams).

I’m buying Cade, who should play a ton of minutes on Sunday, to have a big Game 7.

Cavaliers vs. Pistons Prediction and Pick

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I expect Detroit to get out to an early lead in Game 7:

So far in this series, the Pistons have led after the first quarter in five of six games, including all three of their games at home.

So, I’m betting on Cunningham and company getting off to a fast start in Game 7. The Pistons have won Cade’s minutes in nine of their 13 games this postseason, so I like taking Detroit in the opening quarter when Cunningham usually plays the majority – if not all – of the frame.

This season, Detroit is 54-38-3 in the first quarter of games, and oddsmakers actually have the Pistons (4.5-point favorites) favored by more than usual in the opening frame on Sunday.

Cleveland has struggled on the road in the 2026 postseason, posting an offensive rating of 106.7 and a net rating of minus-8.2. So, it wouldn't shock me if the Cavs got off to a slow start, especially since they have struggled in the first quarter in this series.

Detroit has the fourth-best first quarter net rating (plus-5.1) of any team in the playoffs while the Cavs (minus-1.4) are seventh. Since the Cavs have struggled on the road this postseason, I expect the Pistons to carry some momentum over from their Game 6 win into Sunday’s series finale.

Pick: Pistons First Quarter Moneyline (-135 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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