Donovan Mitchell Receives All-NBA First-Team Honors

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Former Louisville men's basketball standout and current Cleveland Cavaliers superstar Donovan Mitchell has been named to the 2024-25 All-NBA First Team, the league announced Friday.
2024-25 NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nikola Jokić and Jayson Tatum round out the rest of the First Team. It's the second All-NBA honor of Mitchell's career, also getting named to the Second Team for the 2022-23 season.
Mitchell is just the second former Cardinal to be named to the All-NBA First Team. The only other former Louisville player to receive the honor is Wes Unseld, coming all the way back during the 1968-69 season when he also was named the NBA MVP as a rookie.
Coming off of his eighth year in the NBA and third with Cleveland, Mitchell put together his sixth-straight NBA All-Star season. Playing and starting in 71 games during the regular season, he averaged 24.0 points, 5.0 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game, while putting up a 44.3/36.8/82.3 shooting split.
Mitchell helped guide the Cavaliers to a 64-18 record during the regular season, securing the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference and marking their second-best record in franchise history. Cleveland swept the Miami Heat in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, but fell to the Indiana Pacers in five games in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.
The Greenwich, Conn. native has experienced nothing but personal success from day one in the NBA. In 539 career games, Mitchell is averaging 24.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game. With 13,320 career points scored, he is the all-time leading scorer among former Louisville players in the NBA.
Mitchell was drafted with the No. 13 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Nuggets, only to be traded to the Jazz on draft night. As a sophomore at Louisville, Mitchell averaged 15.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists en route to being named a 2016-17 First Team All-ACC selection.
