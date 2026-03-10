Sports Illustrated to Release Louisville Hoops Docuseries

Press Release from the University of Louisville:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – On Tuesday, Sports Illustrated, in partnership with Fresh Features, Rough House Pictures and University of Louisville men’s basketball, announced a new docuseries debuting exclusively on SI TV: Marching into Madness. The series trailer premiered Tuesday on SI TV and the Sports Illustrated YouTube channel, with episode one dropping this Friday, March 13, at 9 a.m. ET just ahead of the start of the March Madness tournament.

The schedule is as follows:

Friday, March 13

Chapter 1: Ride or Die

Chapter 2: The Honeymoon is Over

Wednesday, March 18:

Chapter 3: Zero, Zero

Chapter 4: Blue and Bloodied

Friday, March 20:

Chapter 5: Bring on the Madness

The episodic docuseries chronicles the journey of Coach Pat Kelsey and the University of Louisville men’s basketball program. Marching Into Madness is an all-access courtside pass delivered to the screen, following the magnetic Coach Kelsey as he climbs the NCAA ladder, launching from mid-major College of Charleston to the living, breathing giant of Louisville Cardinals basketball – one of the most storied, scrutinized, and expectation-heavy programs in collegiate sports. Marching Into Madness will feature this year’s ACC tournament and Selection Sunday documenting the final chapter of the season as it happens.

“I am incredibly thrilled to finally have this documentary released, and to be fortunate enough to have it air in partnership with Fresh Features, Danny McBride and David Gordon Green’s Rough House Pictures, Donovan Mitchell, Jay Bilas, Caleb Pressley and Sports Illustrated, a renowned publication that touches all facets of sport,” said Kelsey. “This crew has been following my staff for three years and it chronicles the ups and the downs of a college basketball season and the lives of those involved, both on and off the court. I can’t wait for our fans and college basketball fans everywhere to have a peek behind the curtain to the unique way we go about what we do.”

Executive produced by Fresh Features, Rough House Pictures, Chris Pappas and Kevin Barnett, and directed by Matthew Allen, Marching Into Madness showcases the inherent risk and reward that surrounds modern college sports. The docuseries also features storytelling and insight from Louisville basketball alum and 7x NBA All-Star Donovan Mitchell and prominent college basketball analyst and 4x Emmy nominee Jay Bilas, both producers on the film. Media personality and former college athlete Caleb Pressley narrates the series.

Sports Illustrated’s new FAST channel SI TV is highlighted by programming such as Marching Into Madness that takes viewers behind the scenes of the world of Sports Illustrated and its global sports coverage. The launch of SI TV builds on the growing momentum of its video programming. 2025 featured a 160% year-over-year increase in views and a 180% increase in watch time across SI YouTube content.

SI TV will continue partnerships with leading entertainment storytellers such as Fresh Features, which is backed by strategic investment partner Birdhouse Films, a division of Goldfinch, and Rough House Pictures co-founded by Danny McBride, David Gordon Green.

