Five-Star '26 PG Dylan Mingo Receives Louisville Offer
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Head coach Pat Kelsey and the Louisville men's basketball program continue to shoot for the stars when it comes to recruiting in the Class of 2026.
Glen Head (N.Y.) Long Island Lutheran point guard Dylan Mingo, a five-star prospect in the cycle, has received a scholarship offer to play for the Cardinals, according to On3's Jamie Shaw.
Louisville is the 15th D1 school to offer Mingo, joining a list that includes some of the top dogs in college basketball. Alabama, St. John's, Texas, Illinois, Ole Miss and others have also offered Mingo.
The 6-foot-5, 180-pound point guard is regarded as a five-star prospect by two of the four major recruiting services, and ranks as high as the No. 8 recruit in the 2026 cycle, according to On3's in-house rankings. The 247Sports Composite tabs him as the No. 3 point guard in the class and the No. 9 prospect in the nation.
As you can imagine, Mingo put together a very good junior campaign for Long Island Lutheran. He averaged 14.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.1 steals per game, helping the Crusaders go 22-7 on the 2024-25 season, and getting named a MaxPreps Junior All-America Third-Team.
Mingo has parlayed that prolific junior year to the summer circuits. In 11 games for PSA Cardinals out on the Nike EYBL circuit, he is averaging 18.6 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists, while shooting 42.2 percent from the floor.
Louisville has yet to land a commitment in the 2026 cycle, but have offered 25 uncommitted prospects in the cycle. In the more immediate 2025 class, the Cardinals sport a trio of commitments in five-star guard Mikel Brown Jr., plus four-star forwards Mouhamed Camara and Sananda Fru.
(Photo of Dylan Mingo via On3)
